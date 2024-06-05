Shuckers Fall in Series Opener to Biscuits

MONTGOMERY, AL - In a game where both starting pitchers dominated the early going, the Montgomery Biscuits (31-21) scored nine runs over their final five innings at the plate in a 9-2 loss for the Biloxi Shuckers (19-32) at Riverwalk Stadium on Wednesday night in the series opener.

Shuckers' starter Shane Smith, making his fourth Double-A start, retired the Biscuits in order over the first three innings with five strikeouts, including one against Bob Seymour, his former Wake Forest University teammate. In the fourth, however, Chandler Simpson reached on a single and stole second before Seymour drove him in with an RBI single to left. The Biscuits extended the lead to 3-0 on a two-RBI single from Dru Baker later in the inning.

Montgomery struck again in the fifth with a two-run home run from Seymour to center, his fourth of the season. They made it 6-0 in the sixth with an RBI double from Willy Vasquez off the wall in left. In the seventh, the Biscuits extended the lead to 8-0 with a two-run home run from Kenny Piper over the wall in left.

Biscuits' starter Logan Workman set a new career-high with seven shutout innings on the mound, allowing one hit and two walks. In the eighth, Biloxi got on the board with a single from Noah Campbell that scored Ernesto Martinez Jr. After Darrien Miller was hit by a pitch for a team-leading eighth time to load the bases, Mike Boeve made it 8-2 with a sacrifice fly to left. In the bottom of the eighth, a leadoff triple from Mason Auer and a sacrifice fly from Chandler Simpson made it 9-2.

Seymour (5-2) earned the win for Montgomery while Smith (3-2) took the loss for Biloxi after he allowed three runs on three hits in 3.2 innings.

The Shuckers continue the series on Thursday with a doubleheader beginning at 4:00 p.m. at Riverwalk Stadium against the Biscuits. The Milwaukee Brewers' top pitching prospect, Jacob Misiorowski (0-1, 2.52), is set to start game one while TJ Shook (3-6, 5.49) will start game two. Montgomery has yet to announce their rotation for the doubleheader. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 3:40 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

