McAfee Foils Pandas' Win Streak in 6-3 Loss

June 5, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - The Chattanooga Lookouts bounced back after yesterday's loss with a 6-3 victory over the Rocket City Trash Pandas in eight innings on Wednesday. The game was stopped early due to rain.

Chattanooga struck first as infielder Francisco Urbaez provided a run-scoring single off Trash Pandas starting pitcher Jack Kochanowicz (L, 1-6) in the opening inning. After a 3-RBI game on Tuesday, infielder Ruben Ibarra delivered again two batters later with a single to score another run and make it a 2-0 Lookouts lead.

The Lookouts struck again in the second as infielder Dominic Pitelli drove in a run on the third two-out RBI single of the night.

Rocket City got a run back in the bottom half as outfielder Tucker Flint hit his team-leading sixth home run of the season, a solo shot to make it a 3-1 Lookouts lead.

That's all Rocket City would get off Lookouts starting pitcher Julian Aguiar (W, 2-2) who tossed six innings and struck out five batters.

From there it was the Quincy McAfee Show for Chattanooga as he belted two home runs to up the Lookouts lead to 6-1. He ripped a two-run shot in the fifth before following up with a solo shot in the seventh.

Trash Pandas infielder Denzer Guzman capped the scoring for the Trash Pandas with a two-run home run in the eighth to bring Rocket City to within three.

That's all mother nature would allow as rain would send the game into a delay after the eighth inning where it was eventually called and give Chattanooga a 6-3 win.

The two sides face off for game three on Thursday at 6:35 CT for Cat Rescue Night sponsored by Attain at Bradford Creek. Tickets start at $8 and are available at TPTix.com. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

Probable Starters: Victor Mederos (RCT) vs. Chase Petty (CHA)

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.