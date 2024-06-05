Seymour Spins Seven-Inning Shutout, Montgomery Dominates Biloxi in Series Opener

MONTGOMERY, AL - Ian Seymour spun seven shutout innings, Bob Seymour and Kenny Piper homered, and the Montgomery Biscuits (31-21) dominated the Biloxi Shuckers (19-32) 9-2 in the series opener on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Seymour's seven innings marked a career high. He went six innings in each of the three starts before. The lefty has allowed three runs in his last 25 innings.

After failing to reach base the first time through the order, the Biscuits scored in each of their final five innings at the plate. In the fourth, Seymour lined a single into left center to score the first run of the game. Dru Baker scored two more with a single to make it 3-0 and chase starter Shane Smith out of the game.

In the fifth, Seymour hammered his fourth homer of the season to center to make it 5-0. He finished 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. Willy Vasquez knocked in a run with a double in the sixth to extend the lead to six runs. Vasquez notched two hits and has hit in nine of the last 10 games.

In the seventh, Piper smashed a two-run shot to left to make it 8-0. The catcher has homered four times in 26 games this season.

Chandler Simpson's sacrifice fly scored Mason Auer after he led off the bottom of the eighth with a triple for the Biscuits ninth run. Alfredo Zarraga closed out the game with a scoreless ninth inning.

The two clubs are scheduled for a doubleheader on Thursday afternoon. The first pitch of game one is at 4:00pm CT with game two expected to follow 30 minutes after the completion of the first game. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

