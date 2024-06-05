Ian Mejia Named Southern Pitcher of the Month in May

PEARL, MS - On Wednesday, Minor League Baseball (MiLB™) named Mississippi Braves starting pitcher Ian Mejia the Southern League Pitcher of the Month for May.

The two-time Southern League Pitcher of the Week went 4-0 with a 0.00 ERA in four starts as he scattered eight hits and five walks over 26.2 innings. He held opponents to a.093 average while striking out 30. His two shutouts in May were the most in professional baseball (MLB or MiLB).

When Mejia takes the mound, the Mississippi Braves are 8-1 in his nine starts. Mississippi's opening-day starter leads the Southern League with two shutouts and ranks among the league leaders in ERA (2nd, 1.45), strikeouts (6th, 57), WHIP (2nd, 0.87), wins (T-2nd, 5), and opponent's batting average (1st,.160). Mejia has set a new club record, having not allowed a run over 29.2 innings since his start on April 28. The Tuscon, AZ native improved to 5-0 on the year, with a 1.45 ERA, and in May

Mejia, 24, was selected by Atlanta in the 11th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of New Mexico State University.

The M-Braves and Blue Wahoos meet again on Wednesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium with Mejia (5-0, 1.45) starting for Mississippi against LHP Luis Palacios (2-3, 4.97) for Pensacola. The first pitch is at 6:05 pm, and coverage begins at 5:50 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

The M-Braves will return to Trustmark Park for a six-game homestand against the Rocket City Trash Pandas, June 11-16. The homestand features a Welcome to Summer Weekend with a Mississippi Braves Beach Towel Giveaway on Friday, June 14, and an Island-Themed Post-Game Fireworks on Saturday, June 15. For tickets and more information, visit mississippibraves.com.

