Barons Get 6-3 Road Win to Open Series against Smokies

June 5, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







Edgar Quero knocked in three runs as the Birmingham Barons got a 6-3 win before 2,624 at Smokies Stadium on Tuesday night. Quero went 3-for-4, with two RBIs and a run scored in the road win.

LHP Ky Bush (4-2, 2.18) gets the win going seven innings, giving up only four hits, three earned runs, and one walk with eight strikeouts. RHP Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa (0-0, 1.42) tossed a perfect ninth inning with a strikeout for his first save of the season.

The Barons (34-18) scored first in the game in the top of the first inning. With one out, Jacob Gonzalez walked, Brooks Baldwin walked, and Quero singled to right field for the Barons' first run of the game. Tennessee (31-21) took the when Moises Ballesteros homered to center field, scoring Matt Shaw. An RBI single by Yohendrick Pinango RBI single gave the Smokies a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

In the top of the second inning, Jason Matthews walked with the bases loaded and scored Wilfred Veras. Terrell Tatum hit into a double play, but Jacob Burke scored, and the Barons tied the game at 3-3. In the top of the fourth inning, the Barons took the lead back for good when Tatum doubled off the center field wall, scoring Matthews; Gonzalez singled, scoring Tatum, and the Barons took the 5-3 lead.

In the top of the seventh inning, Quero drilled his eighth home run of the season to right field, and the Barons led 6-3. Tatum, Gonzalez, Baldwin, Troy Clauch, and Quero had hits in the game. Matthews had three walks, an RBI, and a run scored.

Next, the Barons will play game two of the six-game series with Tennessee. RHP Drew Thorpe (7-1, 1.33) will take the mound for the Barons.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.