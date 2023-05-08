Shuckers Face Trash Pandas in First Home Stand of May

BILOXI, MS - While the battle for first place in the South Division heats up, the Biloxi Shuckers are set to return home to MGM Park for their first fun-filled home stand in May! Fans can come out to MGM Park for giveaways, a special firework show and promotions throughout the week. Kids can also run the bases after EVERY game during the homestand!

TUESDAY, MAY 9, 6:05 p.m. - RHP CARLOS RODRIGUEZ (0-1, 1.99 ERA) VS. RHP VICTOR MEDEROS (1-1, 6.89 ERA)

Hattiesburg native Joe Gray Jr. makes his first appearance at MGM Park as the Shuckers open the series against the Trash Pandas! The Hattiesburg High School graduate, and a second-round pick, was promoted to the Shuckers last Tuesday from High-A Wisconsin. The Shuckers also open the home stand with a Pop Art T-Shirt Tuesday Giveaway presented by The People's Bank for the first 250 fans. It's also Brew Crew Tuesday presented by F.E.B Distributing. Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $12 with $6 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10, 11:05 a.m. - RHP JUSTIN JARVIS (3-1, 2.57 ERA) VS. RHP MASON ERLA (1-2, 6.35 ERA)

The Shuckers are set to welcome local schools for the final Education Day of 2023! With a special 11:05 a.m. start time, the Shuckers will be offering a Lunch Break Special on the Renova Roofing Party Deck. Fans can purchase a $16 ticket for the deck that includes a hot dog, chips and a drink. All military personnel can also receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets with a valid military ID for Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union.

THURSDAY, MAY 11, 6:35 p.m. - LHP ADAM SEMINARIS (1-3, 7.66 ERA) VS. RHP LANDON MARCEAUX (2-2, 3.58 ERA)

Thirsty Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108 highlights the day's matchup. Fans can enjoy $2 Yuengling drafts, hot dogs and sodas with $4 draft beer specials on Miller Lite. There's also the 'Thirsty Thursday Deal,' which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $14 in advance.

FRIDAY, MAY 12, 6:35 p.m. - RHP TOBIAS MYERS (2-0, 4.18 ERA) VS. TBA

Fireworks will light up the skies over MGM Park immediately following the game presented by Floor Co.!

SATURDAY, MAY 13, 6:05 p.m. - LHP BRANDON KNARR (0-1, 8.68 ERA) VS. RHP BRETT KERRY (0-2, 6.35 ERA)

It's a fun-filled Saturday night at MGM Park as the Shuckers welcome in local troops for Boy Scout night! Make sure to arrive early as the first 1,000 fans will receive a Shuckers replica home jersey presented by the MS Forestry Commission.

SUNDAY, MAY 14, 1:05 p.m. - RHP CARLOS RODRIGUEZ (0-1, 1.99 ERA) VS. TBA

Join the Shuckers at MGM Park for a special Mother's Day celebration and the 1,000th game in franchise history! Groups of four or more can grab a Fun Day Four Pack for $19 per person, including four reserved level tickets, hot dogs, chips and a drink. Arrive early for pregame player autographs and enjoy a postgame catch on the field. Fans can also receive a Shuckers team poster presented by Mele Printing.

