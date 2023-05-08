Shuckers, Brewers Announce Promotion of Darrell Thompson to Triple-A

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that LHP Darrell Thompson has been promoted to Triple-A Nashville.

Thompson, who signed with the Brewers this offseason after a seven-year career in independent ball, held a 0.68 ERA over 13.1 innings to start the year with Biloxi. He struck out 20 batters, allowed four walks and limited opposing hitters to a .122 average. Thompson was dominant against left-handed bats, limiting hitters to 1-22 at the plate with 13 strikeouts.

The active roster now stands at 27 players.

