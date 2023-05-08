Domingo Robles Named Southern League Pitcher of the Week

PEARL, MS - Minor League Baseball today announced the Player and Pitcher of the Week Award winners for each of the 14 leagues in Major League Baseball's player development system. M-Braves starting pitcher Domingo Robles has been named the Southern League Pitcher of the Week.

Robles tossed seven shutout innings on Friday against Pensacola. Robles technically pitched in relief, taking the mound in the third inning after a nearly two-hour rain delay. The left-hander gave up just three hist and a walk with seven strikeouts. The shutout was the first by an M-Braves pitcher this season. Robles has allowed just two earned runs in his last 18 innings.

Robles is 3-1 with a 1.71 ERA over 21 innings and four appearances, three starts. His ERA ranks fifth in the Southern League. The 24-year-old has 25 strikeouts to seven walks.

Atlanta signed Robles as a minor league free agent on January 9, 2023. Robles spent the 2023 season with Double-A Springfield with the St. Louis Cardinals organization. In 2023, he made 30 appearances, 10 starts, going 5-5 with a 6.14 ERA over 110.0 innings pitched. Robles is a native of Imbert, Dominican Republic.

The M-Braves return home on Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts at Trustmark Park. The homestand features great promotions including a Michael Harris II Jersey Giveaway and postgame fireworks.

Fans can purchase tickets and view the promotional schedule at mississippibraves.com.

