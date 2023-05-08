Homestand Highlights: May 9-14 vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves begin a six-game home series tomorrow, May 9 at 6:35 pm against the Chattanooga Lookouts (Double-A Affiliate, Cincinnati Reds). The homestand features great promotions, including a Thirsty Thursday Collection Budweiser/M-Braves Trucker Caps, Michael Harris II Jersey Giveaway, and Saturday postgame fireworks.

Tuesday, May 9 | vs. Chattanooga Lookouts | 6:35 pm CT

Bark in the Park: Bring your dog to the game, presented by Hollywood Feed! In addition, any fan that makes an in-store purchase at any area Hollywood Feed will receive a free ticket to the game!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Scott Blewett (0-2, 3.97) RHP Sam Benschoter (1-3, 7.61)

Wednesday, May 10 | vs. Chattanooga Lookouts | 6:35 pm CT

Join Us 4 A Jackson: For just $20, receive a pack of four Field Level tickets and four soda vouchers! For $40, fans can get the same pack at the diamond level!

First Responders Wednesday: First responders receive free field or general admission tickets with valid ID at the Trustmark Park Box Office, presented by AMR!

Probable Pitchers: LHP Luis De Avila (0-2, 3.96) vs. RHP Joe Boyle (1-2, 4.42)

Thursday, May 11 | vs. Chattanooga Lookouts | 6:35 pm CT

Thirsty Thursday™ Collection Trucker Cap Giveaway: The first 333 adult fans (21 & Over) get a limited-edition Collection Trucker Cap, presented by Budweiser!

Truckworx Thirsty Thursday™: Bring your thirst, because 16 oz. beers and fountain drinks are just $2!

Truckworx Two-for-One Day: Trucking industry professionals receive buy one, get one free Diamond or Field Level tickets with a CDL or business card!

Live Trivia: The Farm Bureau Grill will host Live Trivia, beginning at 6 pm!

Probable Pitchers: LHP Domingo Robles (3-1, 1.71) vs. RHP Christian Roa (0-3, 8.31)

Friday, May 12 | vs. Chattanooga Lookouts | 6:35 pm CT

Michael Harris II Jersey Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive a navy blue Michael Harris II Mississippi Braves jersey, presented by the Mississippi Forestry Commission!

Trustmark $10K Dash for Cash: $10K is on the line after the game, with ten contestants dashing into the Trustmark Park outfield for as much cash as possible, presented by Trustmark Bank!

Kids Run the Bases: Kids get a chance to run the bases just like the pros after the game!

Probable Pitchers: RHP AJ Smith-Shawver (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Lyon Richardson (0-1, 1.29)

Saturday, May 13 | vs. Chattanooga Lookouts | 6:05 pm CT

Post-Game Fireworks: Stay after the game for another exciting Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by Watkins Construction & Roofing!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Alan Rangel (0-3, 5.25) vs. RHP Connor Phillips (0-1, 3.67)

Sunday, May 14 | vs. Chattanooga Lookouts | 2:05 pm CT

Sunday Family Funday: The M-Braves invite you to bring your entire family out for some Sunday baseball at Trustmark Park, presented by Raising Cane's! Special Mother's Day carnations will be given to the first 100 moms, courtesy of Chapman's Florist! For $25 per person, fans get a game ticket, hat, hotdog, and drink voucher. Tickets must be purchased at M-Braves box office.

Kids Run the Bases: Kids get a chance to run the bases just like the pros after the game, presented by TrustCare!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Scott Blewett vs. RHP Sam Benschoter

Series Information:

This will be the second series between the M-Braves and the Lookouts this season. Chattanooga won the first series four games to two at AT&T Field from April 11-16. Chattanooga leads the all-time series 106-96.

The Chattanooga Lookouts were founded in 1885 and played in Engel Stadium from 1930 to 1999. The team moved to AT&T Field in 2000. The club recently returned its affiliation to the Cincinnati Reds in 2019, having been the Reds Double-A affiliate from 1988-2008.

The M-Braves roster features six Top-30 prospects while the Lookouts feature five Top-30 prospects.

M-Braves Top-30 Prospects (MLB Pipeline): No. 4 RHP AJ Smith-Shawver, No. 11 RHP Victor Vodnik, No. 14 OF Jesse Franklin V, No. 26 RHP Alan Rangel, No. 30 LHP Luis De Avila.

Lookouts Top-30 Prospects (MLB Pipeline): No. 2 INF Noelvi Marte (No. 25 in MLB's Top 100), No. 11 RHP Connor Phillips, No. 17 OF Rece Hinds, No. 25 INF Jose Torres, No. 29 RHP Lyon Richardson.

