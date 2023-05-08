Garrett Crochet of CWS Talks Rehab, Barons, and Time in MiLB

The Birmingham Barons welcomed Chicago White Sox LHP Garrett Crochet to the team on April 30th. The White Sox reliever comes to town on an MLB Rehab assignment after recovering from Tommy John surgery during the 2022 season.

Crochet, a 2020 First Round Draft Pick by the Chicago White Sox, skipped the Minor Leagues completely before making his MLB Debut in September of 2020. Crochet appeared in five games for the Sox in 2020, striking out eight batters for an ERA of 0.00. The lefty went on to have an excellent 2021, pitching 54.1 innings and managing 65 strikeouts compared to 27 walks for a 2.82 ERA.

The southpaw was in prime position to take another leap in development before being injured during a preseason Cactus League game in 2022. Crochet went on to miss the entirety of the 2022 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in early April 2022.

The Barons had the distinct honor of being Crochet's first ever MiLB stop. Chance Barnhill of the Barons sat down with Garrett Crochet after his appearance on May 5th to discuss his rehab so far, as well as his experience in MiLB.

Despite the loss, Crochet was in good spirits, as he was just happy to be playing baseball again.

"Good, I'm feeling good," Crochet said when asked about his rehab so far. He continued, "It's nice to get back out here, finally getting back into it."

Crochet certainly looked good, as he struck out three batters in his two innings pitched that night. Garrett has pitched just over three innings for the Barons so far. Double-A baseball has been an adjustment for Crochet, as he has managed four strikeouts compared to five allowed hits in his limited time so far.

The lefty's time in Double-A has already left an impression as Crochet discussed his experience with the Barons thus far, saying "I really enjoyed Regions Field. Good ballpark, good bullpen, and good crowd while we were there."

Crochet mentioned only spending essentially one day in Birmingham before hitting the road towards Chattanooga but emphasized his enjoyment of Regions Field and the Birmingham Barons.

The former University of Tennessee star had nothing but good things to say about his first experiences in the Minor League.

"Yep, yep! It's been good. ... We've got a good clubhouse, so just keeping things loose in the locker room. It's been really easy to enjoy."

Crochet went on to mention the Barons coaching staff, specifically acknowledging Birmingham's pitching coach, "Under the tutelage of Danny Farquhar, I've really enjoyed my time here."

Danny Farquhar, a 2008 Toronto Blue Jays draft pick, spent seven seasons pitching in MLB. Farquhar spent his last two seasons with the White Sox before retiring. Farquhar retired with a career 3.93 ERA and 309 strikeouts.

When asked about the future, Crochet remained optimistic.

"Just want to see how things are feeling," the 6'6 LHP said.

"Things are going smooth so far and (I) got to keep getting out there and hopefully the results will clean themselves up."

Crochet ended the interview with a smile, acknowledging the White Sox and Barons fans that have supported him so far.

As he made his way to the team bus, Crochet laughed and said, "Go Barons!"

Crochet's time in MiLB may be soon coming to an end, but he undoubtedly will not forget his time with Birmingham.

