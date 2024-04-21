Shuckers Drop Series Finale to Lookouts

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (10-5) fell by a 10-1 final to the Chattanooga Lookouts (4-10) at Shuckers Ballpark on Sunday afternoon in the series finale. The win snapped Biloxi's eight-game win streak, but the Shuckers took five of six in the series for their second series win of the season.

Chattanooga struck first with a solo home run from James Free in the first, their first of five on the afternoon. They extended the lead to two with an RBI triple in the second from Jack Rogers. In the fourth, Austin Callahan, Nick Northcut and Austin Hendrick hit back-to-back-to-back home runs, all solo shots, extending the lead to 5-0.

The Shuckers tallied their only run of the day when Andy Yerzy drew a bases-loaded RBI walk in the fourth, making it 5-1.

The Lookouts extended the lead again in the sixth with a two-run home run from Daniel Vellojin and tacked on three more in the eighth with a two-RBI single from Jack Rogers and an RBI fielder's choice from Miguel Hernandez, making it 10-1.

Eddy Demurias (1-0) earned the win for the Lookouts with two shutout innings out of the bullpen while Nate Peterson (1-1) took the loss after allowing five runs over four innings. Carson Rudd earned his first save of the season after three scoreless innings to close out the game.

After an off-day on Monday, the Shuckers are set to begin a 12-game road trip, starting with a six-game set against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos from Blue Wahoos Stadium on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

