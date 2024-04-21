Barons Sweep Braves in 2nd Game of Double-Header

April 21, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Edgar Quero hit a walk-off home run for the Birmingham Barons to get the 4-1 win over the Mississippi Braves during a seven-inning doubleheader at Regions Field on Sunday night.

With the Barons (10-5) trailing 1-0 going into the last inning, Tyler Neslony singled to center field. Duke Ellis came into the game as a pinch-runner for Neslony, with Alsander Womack fouling off a handful of pitches. Womack singled home Ellis to tie the game at 1-1. Jason Mathews pinch ran for Womack, got to second on a Terrell Tatum walk, and two batters later, Quero hit the three-run home run to give the Barons the win and the sweep in the doubleheader.

Starting pitcher Mason Adams pitched 5.0 innings, giving up four hits, one run, one earned run, and one walk with eight strikeouts. Jordan Mikel (1-0) gets the win in relief, going one inning with three strikeouts.

Quero finished the game 2-for-4 with a run and three RBIs. Brooks Baldwin went 2-for-4 and raised his season average to .408. Wilfred Veras and Womack had two hits in the win.

Next, the Barons will travel to Chattanooga, Tennessee, to face the Lookouts in a 6-game series starting Tuesday.

