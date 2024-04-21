Biscuits Drop Series Finale to Smokies, 4-1
April 21, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Montgomery Biscuits News Release
KODAK, TN - The Montgomery Biscuits (8-7) dropped the series finale to the Tennessee Smokies (8-6) 4-1 on Sunday afternoon at Smokies Stadium. The Smokies took the series with their fourth win of the week.
Dominic Keegan hammered a solo shot to centerfield in the fourth for the Biscuits lone run of the game, cutting the deficit to 2-1 at the time. It was his third homer of the season.
The Smokies scored two runs in the first inning and two runs in the fifth inning.
Nick Schnell went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles to extend his hitting streak to nine games. Bob Seymour and Matthew Dyer each picked up two hits.
Montgomery outhit Tennessee 9-7 but left nine runners on base and went 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position. The Biscuits bullpen shut out the Smokies. Antonio Jimenez, Antonio Menendez, and Keyshawn Askew combined for 4 â innings of relief.
Montgomery kicks off the longest homestand of the year, 12 games, on Tuesday with a six-game series against the Mississippi Braves (Double-A Affiliate, Atlanta Braves) at Riverwalk Stadium.
Images from this story
|
Dominic Keegan of the Montgomery Biscuits
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from April 21, 2024
- Shuckers Drop Series Finale to Lookouts - Biloxi Shuckers
- Biscuits Drop Series Finale to Smokies, 4-1 - Montgomery Biscuits
- Game Info: Sunday, April 21 at Birmingham Barons: 1:45 PM CT DH: Regions Field - Mississippi Braves
- Shuckers RHP James Meeker Promoted to Triple-A Nashville - Biloxi Shuckers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.