Biscuits Drop Series Finale to Smokies, 4-1

KODAK, TN - The Montgomery Biscuits (8-7) dropped the series finale to the Tennessee Smokies (8-6) 4-1 on Sunday afternoon at Smokies Stadium. The Smokies took the series with their fourth win of the week.

Dominic Keegan hammered a solo shot to centerfield in the fourth for the Biscuits lone run of the game, cutting the deficit to 2-1 at the time. It was his third homer of the season.

The Smokies scored two runs in the first inning and two runs in the fifth inning.

Nick Schnell went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles to extend his hitting streak to nine games. Bob Seymour and Matthew Dyer each picked up two hits.

Montgomery outhit Tennessee 9-7 but left nine runners on base and went 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position. The Biscuits bullpen shut out the Smokies. Antonio Jimenez, Antonio Menendez, and Keyshawn Askew combined for 4 â  innings of relief.

Montgomery kicks off the longest homestand of the year, 12 games, on Tuesday with a six-game series against the Mississippi Braves (Double-A Affiliate, Atlanta Braves) at Riverwalk Stadium.

