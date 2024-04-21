Barons Sweep Doubleheader from M-Braves on Sunday to Take Series

April 21, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release









Drake Baldwin of the Mississippi Braves

(Mississippi Braves) Drake Baldwin of the Mississippi Braves(Mississippi Braves)

BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Birmingham Barons swept Sunday's doubleheader over the Mississippi Braves to take five of six in the series. The Barons held on for a 3-2 victory over the M-Braves in game one and walked off with a three-run Edgar Quero home run in the bottom of the seventh inning in game two.

With the loss, the M-Braves (4-11) have dropped eight of their last nine games and fall to six games back in the Southern League's South Division.

JJ Niekro (L, 1-1) started game one for Mississippi and delivered another solid outing. The 26-year-old gave up three runs on seven hits over 5.0 innings with no walks and six strikeouts. Niekro kept the Braves in the game after giving up two runs in the first inning.

Former Baron Yolbert Sanchez started the top of the second inning with a single, and Cal Conley followed with a walk. After a strikeout, Bryson Horne walked to load the bases for Justin Dean. The veteran outfielder hit a two-run single back up the middle to tie the game at 2-2.

Birmingham (10-5) answered right back in the bottom of the second inning with an RBI single by Christopher De Guzman in the first-ever plate appearance with Birmingham.

In game one, Sanchez and Geraldo Quintero had two hits, but Mississippi stranded nine on base and went 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position. Jonathan Hughes tossed a scoreless inning of relief behind Niekro.

Every starter the M-Braves faced for the Barons this week was a top-20 prospect, including Jake Eder in game one. The No. 10 prospect struck out eight and walked four over 4.2 innings of two-run ball. Relievers Adisyn Coffee (W, 1-0) and Caleb Freeman (S, 1) blanked the M-Braves over the final 2.1 innings.

In game two, the M-Braves jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Drake Baldwin sat out game one, but the top-ranked catcher in the organization belted an opposite-field solo homerun with two outs to put the club on top. Baldwin and Nacho Alvarez Jr. are tied for the team lead with an eight-game on-base

The second game was a bullpen start, and Drew Parrish, Peyton Williams, and Patrick Halligan combined to shut out the Barons over the first 5.1 innings. Parrish was making his fourth appearance and third start. The 26-year-old struck out one and walked one over the 36-pitch outing.

Parker Dunshee (L, 0-1) took over for Halligan in the sixth inning and recorded the final two outs. At the bottom of the seventh, the Barons got a one-out double from former M-Braves outfielder Tyler Neslony. The double was his 14th extra-base hit against his former team since being traded to the White Sox in 2021. The Barons pinch-ran speedster Duke Ellis for Neslony, and he sprinted home on a single from Alsander Womack to tie the game at 1-1.

Mississippi manager Angel Flores called out hard throwing right-hander Jorge Juan with the winning run on base. Juan walked Terrell Tatum but struck out Brooks Baldwin for the second out. The next batter, Edgar Quero, worked a 2-2 count and then deposited a three-run walk-off home run over the right field wall. The homer provided the 21-year-old catcher with his league-best fifth home run, and he now has a circuit-best 19 RBI. Mason Adams started the game for the Barons and struck out eight over 5.0 innings of one-run ball, the White Sox's No. 21 ranked prospect.

The M-Braves will enjoy a day off on Monday and then begin the second leg of the 12-game road trip on Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery. Game one of the six-game series with the Biscuits begins at 6:05 pm, with Mississippi sending out RHP Ian Mejia (1-0, 3.29) against a to-be-determined starter for Montgomery. Coverage begins at 5:50 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv. The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park for a six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos from April 30 to May 5. For tickets and information on the latest promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.