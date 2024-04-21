Dana Excels for Rocket City in 3-0 Shutout Victory

April 21, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, ALABAMA - The Rocket City Trash Pandas led wire to wire from start to finish for their first series win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in franchise history,with a 3-0 shutout win on Sunday.

Rocket City started hot in the first as infielder Cole Fontenelle doubled home the game's first run. Fontenelle would come home later in the frame on a run-scoring single from outfielder Tucker Flint off of Pensacola starter Paul Campbell (L, 2-1).

The 2-0 score would hold until the eighth when Fontenelle drove in his second run of the day on a single to put the Trash Pandas up three. Fontenelle would reach base in all four of his at-bats in the game.

Rocket City starting pitcher Caden Dana (W, 1-1) was lights out to keep the away team in front, tossing seven shutout innings while allowing just two hits and striking out eight Blue Wahoos. Those seven innings pitched marked a career-high in professional baseball for the Trash Pandas right hander.

Reliever Hayden Seig (S, 1) entered for Dana and completed a six-out save to complete the series victory.

The Trash Pandas will now return to Toyota Field to begin a six-game series with the Tennessee Smokies on Tuesday.

First pitch against Tennessee at Toyota Field is set for 6:05 p.m. Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2.

Probable Starters: Chase Chaney (RCT) vs. TBD (TEN)

