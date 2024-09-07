Shuckers Drop Heartbreaker to Trash Pandas in Extras

MADISON, AL - A single and an error in the bottom of the 10 th inning allowed two runs to score in a 4-3, walk-off loss for the Biloxi Shuckers (63-66, 33-29) against the Rocket City Trash Pandas (58-72, 25-37) on Saturday night at Toyota Field. Despite the loss, the Shuckers saw their magic number decrease to five for the wild card with two losses for the Mississippi Braves in a doubleheader and a loss for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Entering tomorrow, the Shuckers hold a three-game lead for the wild card with seven games remaining.

Pitching starred early in the night for both sides. Shuckers' starter Adam Seminaris cruised through five shutout innings with three strikeouts. Sam Carlson then carried the shutout into the eighth after two scoreless relief innings with two strikeouts for the Shuckers. For the Trash Pandas, starter Chase Chaney turned in seven shutout innings with four strikeouts.

In the eighth, the Trash Pandas took a 1-0 lead with an RBI single from Orlando Martinez. The Shuckers, with two outs in the top of the ninth, loaded the bases with a double from Ernesto Martinez Jr. and full-count walks to Eric Brown Jr. and Lamar Sparks. With two outs and the bases loaded, down by one, Zavier Warren drew a four-pitch walk to tie the game.

In the top of the 10 th, Casey Martin drew a leadoff walk, putting runners at first and second with no outs. Dylan O'Rae laid down a bunt up the third base line, and an errant throw allowed two to score, giving the Shuckers a 3-1 lead. In the bottom half, Orlando Martinez made it 3-2 with an RBI fielder's choice before Tyler Payne reached on a single into right, scoring the tying run. On the play, an errant throw to third allowed Martinez to come home, giving the Trash Pandas a 4-3 win. Kenyan Yovan (1-0) earned the win for Rocket City while Blake Holub (2-2) took the loss for the Shuckers.

At the plate, Darrien Miller (2-for-5) and Ernesto Martinez Jr. (2-for-3) both tallied multi-hit performances for the Shuckers.

The series concludes on Sunday with the final road game of the Shuckers' regular season. First pitch is scheduled for 2:35 p.m. at Toyota Field. Nick Merkel (6-4, 3.30) is slated to start for the Shuckers against George Klassen (1-3, 7.71) for the Trash Pandas. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 2:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

