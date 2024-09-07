Blooper Breaks Pandas' Way

September 7, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, AL - A misplayed fly ball in right-centerfield followed by a throwing error from Biloxi allowed two runs to score and give Rocket City a walk-off 4-3, 10-inning win over the Shuckers Saturday night in front of 7,084 fans at Toyota Field. It was the ending to a three-run 10th that saw Rocket City overcome a two-run deficit. Both teams have now won three games apiece in their seven-game series with the rubber match slated for tomorrow.

Both starting pitchers were lights out to open the game as Rocket City's Chase Chaney tossed seven scoreless frames while Biloxi's Adam Seminaris finished with five of his own.

Neither team put together a run until the eighth inning when a run-scoring single from outfielder Orlando Martinez put the Trash Pandas ahead.

It appeared that would be enough until the Shuckers were down to their final out. With two outs and no one on base, first baseman Ernesto Martinez laced a double to keep the game alive. After that, three consecutive walks followed against Trash Pandas reliever Luke Murphy with the final one to Zavier Warren forcing in the tying run.

The Trash Pandas couldn't answer in the bottom half, sending the game into extra innings. Biloxi kept it's momentum going as a sacrifice bunt from infielder Dylan O'Rae was thrown away by Rocket City third baseman Ben Gobbel down the rightfield line allowing two unearned runs to score.

Rocket City reliever Kenyon Yovan (W, 1-0) held the Shuckers from there, giving the Trash Pandas a chance in the bottom half. With centerfielder Nelson Rada at second to start the inning, a walk to second baseman David Mershon and an infield single from shortstop Denzer Guzman loaded the bases with no one out. Martinez then grounded into a 3-6 force out to drive in a run, while Guzman was retired at second, leaving runners at the corners with one away.

Martinez would then steal second before catcher Tyler Payne sent a lazy fly ball into shallow right-centerfield. Miscommunication from Biloxi centerfielder Casey Martin and rightfielder Lamar Sparks allowed the ball to drop, bringing Mershon in from third. On the play, Martinez raced to third while Sparks threw wildly to the base. The ball got past the infield and down the leftfield line allowing Martinez to cross home with the winning run. Giving up the three runs, one earned, in the 10th was Biloxi closer Blake Holub (L, 2-2) who blew his first save of the season and allowed his first earned run of the year in the loss.

The Trash Pandas victory was their sixth walk-off of the season and first since Gustavo Campero's walk-off single in Chattanooga on August 14. Three Trash Pandas had multi-hit games. Martinez finished 2-5 with two singles, two RBI and the game-winning run. Payne went 2-4 with an RBI and Guzman chipped in with a 3-5 effort with a double and run.

Rocket City will face the Shuckers one more time to conclude the series on Sunday for Fan Appreciation Day. First pitch is set for 2:35 p.m. CT. Tickets for all Trash Pandas home games start at just $8 on tptix.com. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

Probable Starters: George Klassen (RCT) vs. TBD (BLX)

