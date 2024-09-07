Smokies Sweep Doubleheader from M-Braves in Front of 5,334 Fans at Trustmark Park

PEARL, MS - Saturday's doubleheader at Trustmark Park became a celebration of 20 years of Mississippi Braves baseball. A season-high crowd of 5,334 took the sights, sounds, and final Post-Game Fireworks Show in M-Braves history. On the field, the Tennessee Smokies swept the twin bill by winning game one 2-1 and the second contest 1-0. The M-Braves have dropped five straight to the Smokies in the series and are 3.0 games back of Biloxi for the Southern League South Division's Wildcard with seven to play.

Offense took a lot of work to come by again on Saturday, with the M-Braves mustering just one run in the two games. Game one starter Lucas Braun (L, 4-2) dealt a complete game but suffered the loss in the 2-1 Smokies win. Braun gave up two runs (one earned) on four hits with four walks and seven strikeouts. The Los Angeles native lowered his ERA to 2.55 through 11 Double-A starts.

The Smokies (43-19, 83-47) plated their runs in game one during the fourth inning. Brett Bateman singled to start the frame and eventually scored on a Jonathan Long groundout. Pablo Aliendo had the third single of the inning, scoring from first on the second Mississippi error of the inning to make it 2-0.

The M-Braves cut the lead in half in the bottom of the fourth inning. David Fletcher and David McCabe started the inning with singles, and Ethan Workinger walked to load the bases. Cody Milligan grounded out, but Fletcher scored. Smokies reliever Matthew Thompson (W, 4-6) retired the next two batters, stranding two on base.

The M-Braves (30-32, 61-69) left five runners on base in game one and finished 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

In game two, the Mississippi bullpen combined for 7.0 innings of one-run baseball, striking out 11 and walking one, but in a losing effort. Drew Parrish tossed the first 3.0 shutout innings with three strikeouts, and Jake McSteen dealt the next 2.0 shutout innings with four strikeouts.

In the sixth inning, Tennessee got to Ryan Bourassa (L, 0-1). After a leadoff walk to Parker Chavers, Reivaj Garcia hit an RBI double to give Tennessee the one run necessary to sweep the doubleheader.

Rolddy Muñoz added a scoreless inning in the top of the seventh and struck out the side.

Cody Milligan had three of Mississippi's four hits in game two, going 3-for-3 with a stolen base, and collected the lone RBI in game one.

The Smokies and M-Braves conclude the series on Sunday in the final regular season home game at Trustmark Park. The first pitch is set for 2:05 pm with RHP Jhancarlos Lara (1-1, 3.31) starting for Mississippi against RHP Antonio Santos (8-4, 4.29) for Tennessee. Coverage begins at 1:50 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

