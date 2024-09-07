Biscuits Blank Lookouts, Take Series with 3-0 Win

September 7, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin) Montgomery Biscuits second baseman Tanner Murray(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (76-54, 36-25) took the series against the Chattanooga Lookouts (42-87, 22-38) with a 3-0 win on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Four pitchers combined for the club's 18th shutout win of the season. Sean Hunley opened with three innings. Jonny Cuevas earned his first Double-A win with seven strikeouts over four innings. Sean Harney pitched a scoreless eighth inning, and Jack Hartman mopped up with his fifth save in the ninth inning.

Tanner Murray launched a two-run, opposite-field, homer in the second inning for the first runs of the game. Murray has three home runs in the last seven games.

Dominic Keegan notched a pair of doubles and is up to 20 doubles on the season. Brayden Taylor picked up the third RBI of the night on a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning.

The one hour and 51 minute game was the shortest nine-inning game of the season.

The series finale is on Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium, marking the final home game of the regular season. Trevor Martin will make the start for Montgomery while Thomas Farr is slated to start for Chattanooga. The first pitch is at 3:33pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

