Former Trash Pandas Outfielder Bryce Teodosio Called up by Angels

September 7, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, ALABAMA - The Los Angeles Angels have selected the contract of outfielder Bryce Teodosio from Triple-A Salt Lake for his MLB debut.

Teodosio played in 230 games for the Trash Pandas from 2022-2023 and finished with a .202 average, 21 home runs, 80 RBI and 44 stolen bases.

The Clemson product has spent the entire 2024 season with Triple-A Salt Lake where he finished with a .276 average to go along with five home runs and 51 RBI.

Teodosio was signed by the Angels in July of 2021 as an undrafted free agent.

Upon making his major league debut, Teodosio will become the 34th former Trash Panda to do so and sixth during the 2024 season.

Teodosio was promoted by the Angels alongside outfielder Jordyn Adams who played for the Trash Pandas in 2022 and made his major league debut last season.

