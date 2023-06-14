Shuckers, Brewers Announce Roster Move
June 14, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release
BILOXI, MS - Milwaukee Brewers Senior Vice President and General Manager Matt Arnold has announced that RHP Cam Robinson has been Designated for Assignment with the addition of OF Raimel Tapia to the 40-man and active rosters for the Brewers.
The active roster for Biloxi now stands at 27 players.
Individual tickets, group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from June 14, 2023
- Shuckers, Brewers Announce Roster Move - Biloxi Shuckers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Biloxi Shuckers Stories
- Shuckers, Brewers Announce Roster Move
- Chourio's Four-Hit, Four-RBI Day Leads Shuckers to 10-8 Win
- Shuckers, Brewers Announce RHP Abner Uribe Promoted to Triple-A
- Mike Guerrero Notches 1,400th Career Win, Shuckers Win Finale over M-Braves
- Wade Miley Set for Rehab Start in Shuckers Series Finale