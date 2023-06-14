Shuckers, Brewers Announce Roster Move

BILOXI, MS - Milwaukee Brewers Senior Vice President and General Manager Matt Arnold has announced that RHP Cam Robinson has been Designated for Assignment with the addition of OF Raimel Tapia to the 40-man and active rosters for the Brewers.

The active roster for Biloxi now stands at 27 players.

