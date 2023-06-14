M-Braves Tie Game in Ninth, Fall 5-4 in Extra Innings to Pensacola

PENSACOLA, FL - Down to his last strike, Luke Waddell punched a base hit into right field to tie the game in the ninth. Cal Conley, representing the leading run, was tagged out at the plate on the play.

Despite the ninth inning heroics, the Mississippi Braves (27-31) fell 5-4 in 10 innings to the Penscola Blue Wahoos (37-22) on Wednesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

With 17 mile per hour winds out to left field, the ball flew early in the game. In the opening frame, Jesse Franklin V cranked a 440-foot homer to the gap in left center. Drew Campbell followed with a solo shot to left field in the second inning to make it 2-0.

Franklin V is batting .237 with four home runs and 13 RBI in 23 games this season. Campbell homered for the second time in three games and has five home runs this season.

Will Banfield hit a three-run homer in the third to put the Blue Wahoos in the lead, 3-2. Another run on a wild pitch made it 4-2 Pensacola after four innings.

RHP Alan Rangel battled to finish five innings, allowing four earned runs on five hits and two walks with six strikeouts. Rangel has gone at least five innings in nine of 11 starts this season.

In the fifth, Waddell sent the M-Braves third solo homer into the bay past left field to make it 4-3. After reaching base four times last night, Waddell went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI.

The M-Braves bullpen kept it close down the stretch. In his first appearance for the M-Braves, RHP Ty Tice pitched a scoreless sixth inning. LHP Jake McSteen struck out the side in order in the seventh, dropping to a 2.52 ERA in 24 innings this season. RHP Victor Vodnik pitched two shutout innings in the eighth and the ninth. Vodnik has not allowed a run in his last 9 2/3 innings over six appearances.

With two outs in the ninth, Beau Philip walked. Conley lined a double down the left field line to put two runners in scoring position. Waddell then punched a low liner into right field to score Philip, and Conley was tagged out trying to score on the play, leaving the score tied at 4-4.

With the bases loaded in the 10th, Banfield's sacrifice fly scored the winning run. The Blue Wahoos now lead the series two-games-to-none.

The third game of the series is on Thursday at Blue Wahoos Stadium. RHP Scott Blewett (2-3, 4.43) will pitch for Mississippi while LHP Patrick Monteverde (6-1, 2.09) will start for Pensacola. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm CT, with coverage starting 15 minutes before on 102.1 The Box, First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

