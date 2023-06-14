Potts, Tice Join M-Braves Active Roster, Lugbauer Placed on Injured List

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves announced the following roster moves before tonight's second game of a six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Blue Wahoos Stadium. On Wednesday, INF Drew Lugbauer was placed on the 7-day Injured List, and INF Hudson Potts was transferred to Mississippi from Low-A Augusta. On Tuesday, RHP Ty Tice was transferred to Mississippi from Triple-A Gwinnett. On Sunday, RHP Coleman Huntley III was released.

Lugbauer, 26, left Tuesday night's game in Pensacola after a second-inning double. In 47 games, Lugbauer is batting .271 with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 38 RBI, two stolen bases, and .986 OPS. The Pleasant Valley, NY native leads the league in home runs, slugging percentage, OPS and is fourth in RBI.

Potts, 24, was transferred to the FCL roster on May 23, then was activated by Augusta on June 6. Potts played just one game for the GreenJackets on Tuesday night, going 0-for-4. In 29 games for Mississippi this season, Potts is batting .196 with seven doubles, two home runs, nine RBI, and .614 OPS. The Plano, TX native was originally drafted by San Diego in the first round (24th overall) of the 2016 draft out of Carroll High School in Southlake, TX.

Tice, 26, was transferred to Mississippi on Tuesday from Triple-A Gwinnett. In 20 games for the Stripers, Tice was 3-0 with a 7.94 ERA, 17 walks, 35 strikeouts in 22.2 innings. Atlanta signed the Farmington, AR native as a minor league free agent on January 4, 2023, after spending four years with Toronto and one year in San Diego's organization. Tice made appearances in the majors for Toronto and Atlanta, totaling five MLB appearances and allowing four runs in 8.0 innings. The Central Arkansas product was traded to Atlanta from Toronto on June 4 for cash considerations. Toronto originally drafted him in the 16th round in 2017.

Huntley III, 30, was released on Sunday by the organization after making 18 appearances for the M-Braves this season, going 3-0 with a 2.88 ERA, nine walks, and 31 strikeouts over 25.0 innings pitched. Over 54 games with Mississippi the past two seasons, Huntley was 5-1 with a 3.24 ERA with 110 strikeouts and 35 walks over 86.0 innings. Atlanta originally signed Huntley as an undrafted free agent on August 13, 2020.

The M-Braves continue their six-game road series tonight in Pensacola, with the first pitch at 6:35 pm. Coverage can be found on the new radio home of the M-Braves, 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.TV. The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park for a six-game series, June 20-25 against the Birmingham Barons to close out the seasons's first half.

