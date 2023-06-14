Shuckers, Brewers Announce RHP Ryan Middendorf Transferred to Biloxi
June 14, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release
BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Ryan Middendorf has been transferred to Biloxi from Triple-A Nashville.
Middendorf, who was promoted to Nashville on May 2, made 10 appearances with the Sounds and struck out 14 batters in 11.2 innings.
The active roster for Biloxi now stands at 27 players.
