Shuckers, Brewers Announce RHP Ryan Middendorf Transferred to Biloxi

June 14, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Ryan Middendorf has been transferred to Biloxi from Triple-A Nashville.

Middendorf, who was promoted to Nashville on May 2, made 10 appearances with the Sounds and struck out 14 batters in 11.2 innings.

The active roster for Biloxi now stands at 27 players.

Individual tickets, group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.