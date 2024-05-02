Shuckers Announce RHP Tyler Woessner Promoted to Triple-A Nashville

May 2, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced the promotion of RHP Tyler Woessner to Triple-A Nashville. The Shuckers active roster stands at 25 players.

With Biloxi, Woessner struck out 29 and walked four over 20.1 innings and four starts. Woessner struck out at least six in each of his four starts. He also tied his career-high of eight strikeouts twice, including in his Double-A debut on April 7 against the Montgomery Biscuits. Originally selected in the sixth round of the 2022 Draft out of Central Arizona College, Woessner has a 3.68 ERA over 32 appearances and 29 career starts in his career.

