Biscuits' Late Life Not Enough in 3-1 Loss to Lookouts

May 2, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits' Dominic Keegan on game night

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (12-12) showed some life with a run in the ninth inning but came up short in a 3-1 loss to the Chattanooga Lookouts (7-16) on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Ben Peoples dominated through five scoreless innings in his fifth start of the season. The 22-year-old allowed just one single and two walks. The Lookouts did not have a base runner until two outs into the fourth inning.

The game was scoreless through five innings. In the sixth, Chattanooga scratched across a run on a wild pitch to make it 1-0. Both clubs combined for eight hits, four of which came in the ninth inning.

The Lookouts scored two runs on three hits to take a 3-0 lead in the ninth. On one play, the umpires came together and changed a catch ruling to a base hit and negated two potential outs for Montgomery. Biscuits manager Kevin Boles was ejected from the game while arguing the call.

The Biscuits showed some life in the bottom of the ninth. Bob Seymour led off with a triple to the right-field wall, and Dominic Keegan scored him on a sacrifice fly to cut it to 3-1. The Biscuits got the tying run to the plate but failed to get anything else going.

The fourth game of the series is Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Cole Wilcox will make the start for Montgomery while Hunter Parks will start for Chattanooga. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

