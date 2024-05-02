Tennessee Smokies Announce Second Annual 'Clay Clash' on June 14

May 2, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Tennessee Smokies News Release







SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies have announced the team will host its second annual 'Clay Clash' presented by KaTom Restaurant Supply on June 14, 2024 starting at 1:00pm. The clay shooting contest will take place at Iron Mountain Sporting Clays located at 410 Hardin Road in Kodak.

A silent auction and raffle prizes will be available with the proceeds benefiting The Pat Summitt Foundation.

"The Pat Summitt Foundation is thankful to have community partners like the Tennessee Smokies who are committed to helping us continue Coach Summitt's mission. With their support through great events like the annual Clay Shoot, we can raise funds that allow us to advance research, provide support for patients and caregivers, and promote education," said Morgan Vance, Director of Strategic Engagement and Advancement for the Pat Summitt Foundation. "To date, PSF has awarded over $5.8 million to aid in the fight against Alzheimer's disease."

Registration for the contest is now open and will be $600 for a team of four, that includes a cart rental. Single registrants are also available for $150 per person. Each shooter will receive a participant gift. The top three scoring teams will receive a prize. Lunch will be included as part of the event.

Participants can bring their own guns and ammunition. Correspondingly, participants can rent a gun and purchase ammunition on site at Iron Mountain Sporting Clays.

"The clay clash is a great way to explore the beautiful nature of East Tennessee," said Tennessee Smokies Outside Events Coordinator Richie Juliano. "We are happy to bring this event back to the Smoky Mountains."

