Rocket City Allows Five Unanswered Runs in 5-3 Loss

May 2, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA - The Rocket City Trash Pandas got hot early, but couldn't keep things going late as the Birmingham Barons battled back for a 5-3 victory on Thursday.

Following back-to-back Rocket City hits to open the second, outfielder Gustavo Campero hit into a ground out to drive in the game's first run.

Infielder Sam Brown added two runs to that lead in the third with a double for his second hit of the day. Brown had already extended his hitting streak to a team-best nine games earlier in the game.

Birmingham got on the board in the bottom half as infielder Brooks Baldwin singled to make it a 3-1 Trash Pandas lead.

Outfielder Jacob Burke collected a stand-up double in the sixth to cut the Barons deficit to one. Birmingham took its first lead of the night later in the inning as a bloop-double from outfielder Terrell Tatum drove in two.

The Barons added an insurance run in the eighth with a single from outfielder Wilfred Veras to add one more.

Birmingham would hold on from there to take the first two in the six-game series.

The Trash Pandas will look to tie the series back up on Friday. First pitch against the Barons slated for 7:00 p.m. Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2.

Probable Starters: Caden Dana (RCT) vs. Mason Adams (TEN)

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.