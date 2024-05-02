Rocket City Allows Five Unanswered Runs in 5-3 Loss
May 2, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release
BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA - The Rocket City Trash Pandas got hot early, but couldn't keep things going late as the Birmingham Barons battled back for a 5-3 victory on Thursday.
Following back-to-back Rocket City hits to open the second, outfielder Gustavo Campero hit into a ground out to drive in the game's first run.
Infielder Sam Brown added two runs to that lead in the third with a double for his second hit of the day. Brown had already extended his hitting streak to a team-best nine games earlier in the game.
Birmingham got on the board in the bottom half as infielder Brooks Baldwin singled to make it a 3-1 Trash Pandas lead.
Outfielder Jacob Burke collected a stand-up double in the sixth to cut the Barons deficit to one. Birmingham took its first lead of the night later in the inning as a bloop-double from outfielder Terrell Tatum drove in two.
The Barons added an insurance run in the eighth with a single from outfielder Wilfred Veras to add one more.
Birmingham would hold on from there to take the first two in the six-game series.
The Trash Pandas will look to tie the series back up on Friday. First pitch against the Barons slated for 7:00 p.m. Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2.
Probable Starters: Caden Dana (RCT) vs. Mason Adams (TEN)
