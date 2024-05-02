Five Extra-Base Hits Back Waldrep in Bounce Back Win

PEARL, MS - After his third-straight solid outing on the mound, Atlanta's second-ranked prospect Hurston Waldrep finally notched his elusive first Mississippi Braves' win in a 6-1 victory over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Thursday night. Waldrep was backed by three two-run innings and 12 hits, including five doubles.

Waldrep was on cruise control through the first four innings. The former first-round pick needed just eight pitches to get through the first inning and 20 to get through the second.

The Braves handed the right-hander a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Drake Baldwin picked up a one-out walk from Pensacola starter Valente Bellozo, and Yolbert Sanchez followed with a single. Bryson Horne smacked a single to right, scoring Baldwin to make it 1-0. Two batters later, Cal Conley snuck a single through the left side of the infield to score Sanchez to score the second run.

The second two-run frame came in the next inning after Pensacola cut the lead to 2-1 in the top of the fifth. Justin Dean extended his team-leading hit streak to nine games with a leadoff hustle double that ignited the dugout. Cody Milligan walked to place two runners on. Baldwin brought in Dean with a one-out single, and it was 3-1. Milligan scampered home on a Bellozo wild pitch during the next at-bat, and it was 4-1.

Waldrep left in the top of the sixth inning after 80 pitches (50 strikes) and 5.2 innings. He allowed one unearned run on four hits, one walk, and five strikeouts. Over his previous three starts, Waldrep has surrendered just two earned runs in 17.2 innings.

The Braves added some insurance and stretched the lead out to 6-1 in the eighth inning. Horne and Parker hit back-to-back doubles, and Cade Bunnell added an RBI single.

Sanchez paced the offense with three hits, finishing 3-for-4 with a run, upping his hitting streak to six games. The 27-year-old Cuban has hit in 10 of his first 11 games. Parker backed up his two extra-base hits on Wednesday with two more on Thursday, going 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI, and a run scored. Horne was 2-for-4, and Bunnell was 2-for-4.

Jonathan Hughes and Parker Dunshee were lights out behind Waldrep. Hughes worked 2.1 scoreless innings on one hit with three strikeouts, and Dunshee struck out the side in the top of the ninth inning.

The win ended Mississippi's five-game losing streak at Trustmark Park and its 0-5 start against Pensacola this season.

Game four of the six-game series between the Blue Wahoos and Braves is on Friday night at Trustmark Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with RHP JJ Niekro (1-2, 3.92) starting for Mississippi against RHP Evan Fitterer (1-1, 4.43) of the Wahoos. Coverage begins at 6:20 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

