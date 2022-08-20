Shuckers and Biscuits Suspended

August 20, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







MONTGOMERY, AL - Saturday night's game between the Biloxi Shuckers and Montgomery Biscuits was suspended due to rain and will be resumed on Sunday at 1:30 pm at Riverwalk Stadium.

The game will resume with a runner on second and no outs in the top of the fifth inning. The game will be played to its conclusion as a nine-inning game with the Shuckers' and Biscuits' regularly scheduled game approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game.

In the suspended game, Biloxi jumped out to a lead in the top of the first inning. Andruw Monasterio singled with one out and Garrett Whitley followed with a massive home run to left, his third of the year, to make it 2-0 Biloxi.

In the bottom of the first, LHP Nick Bennett took the mound but allowed three straight hits and a hit by pitch that forced in a run for Montgomery. Bennett struck out Niko Hulsizer for the first out. A walk forced in the tying run before a fielder's choice and a two-RBI single drove in three more and chase Bennett from the contest. An RBI double by Roberto Alvarez, two walks and a two-run single from Osleivis Basabe capped the scoring for the Biscuits, who led 8-2 after one inning.

Montgomery added on two more runs in the bottom of the second inning on a home run and two singles, widening the Biscuits lead to 10-2. A solo home run in the bottom of the fourth made it 11-2.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.