Blue Wahoos, Braves Doubleheader Rained Out

August 20, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







Pearl, Miss. - For the third time in five days, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Mississippi Braves were postponed due to rain and wet grounds at Trustmark Park on Saturday night. Originally scheduled as a doubleheader to make up Friday's rainout, one of Saturday's games will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday while the other will be canceled.

First pitch of game one from Trustmark Park is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. CT on Sunday, with a live broadcast beginning at 2:00 on ESPN Pensacola 1330 AM/99.1 FM and WYCT 98.7-HD4 (radio) and MiLB.tv (streaming). For more information, visit bluewahoos.com or call the box office at (850) 934-8444.

