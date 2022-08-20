Smokies Routed by Barons in Rain-Shortened Game, 14-3

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Tennessee Smokies (60-53, 23-21) were blown out by the Birmingham Barons (51-62, 20-24) 14-3 Saturday night at Regions Field in Birmingham in a rain-shortened contest. The game was called after the bottom of the seventh due to inclement weather, which clinched a series-win for the Barons.

Birmingham jumped on Tennessee's starter Jordan Wicks (L, 0-3) for five runs in the first inning, highlighted by a bases-clearing hit off the bat of D.J. Burt. Wicks went out for the second inning, but he did not record an out as he exited with an injury and was charged with six runs in the loss. The Smokies' bullpen surrendered another eight runs before the game was ccompleted early.

INF Jake Slaughter and OF Zach Davis each had RBI hits for Tennessee in the loss. They were the only two Smokies to finish with multiple hits as they dropped their fourth game in five nights to the Barons.

The Smokies will look to salvage at least a second win as they play the finale of the six-game series with the Barons Sunday evening at Regions Field in Birmingham. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. ET when the Smokies send RHP Ben Brown (0-0, 7.88 ERA) to the mound against RHP Sean Burke (1-5, 5.43 ERA). Fans can catch the action on 99.1 The Sports Animal or by visiting https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

The Smokies will give away Hendon Hooker bobbleheads on August 27 as a part of UT Night during its next homestand, beginning August 23. For tickets, call the box office at (865) 286-2300 or visit smokiesbaseball.com.

