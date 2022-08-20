M-Braves, Blue Wahoos Postponed on Saturday Night

August 20, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - Tonight's games between the Mississippi Braves and Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Trustmark Park have been postponed due to wet field conditions.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader, featuring two seven-inning games on Sunday, August 20. The first game will begin at 2:05 pm CT, with the second starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first contest. Gates will open at 1:00 pm.

Fans with tickets to Friday's game may exchange them for any of the M-Braves' remaining home games during the 2022 regular season. Exchanges can only be made at the Trustmark Park box office.

ï»¿For tickets or more information, fans should visit mississippibraves.com or call 888-BRAVES4. or call 888-BRAVES4.

