Shortridge Shines in Curve Shutout Win

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Altoona starter Aaron Shortridge matched a career-high with nine strikeouts across five scoreless innings on Sunday night as the Curve picked up a second consecutive win over the Harrisburg Senators, 2-0, at FNB Field.

It was the third shutout victory of the season for Altoona. The nine strikeouts for Shortridge matched the career-mark he set on July 16, 2018, while pitching with the West Virginia Black Bears in his first professional season.

Grant Ford, Cameron Junker, and Noe Toribio completed the shutout for Altoona, with Ford and Junker each tossing an inning and Toribio earning his third save of the season with two innings and no hits allowed.

Mason Martin paved the way for the Curve offense once again in the victory, hitting his 14th home run of the season and finishing with two RBI. It was the third-straight game with a home run for Martin, who added an RBI-single in the sixth inning after his fourth inning solo shot.

The Senators finished the game with three hits, two of which came from Jacob Young. Harrisburg's best shot at offense came in the eighth inning, after Robert Hassell III was walked to open the frame and Young was hit by a pitch. James Wood bounced a sharp ground ball up the middle, but Liover Peguero made a diving stop and turned two with Tsung-Che Cheng.

Altoona concludes a six-game road trip with the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, on Monday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. Altoona will send RHP Braxton Ashcraft to the mound to face LHP Alemao Hernandez for the Senators.

