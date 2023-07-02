Cleveland Guardians Peyton Battenfield to Rehab Tuesday at Canal Park

(AKRON, OHIO) - Cleveland Guardians pitcher Peyton Battenfield is scheduled to pitch in a rehab assignment with the Akron RubberDucks in Tuesday's 7:05 p.m. game against the Harrisburg Senators at Canal Park.

Battenfield is appearing in his first rehab game since being placed on the 60-day injured list on May 18 with right shoulder inflammation. A member of the 2021 Akron RubberDucks, Battenfield has pitched in seven career games (six starts) with Cleveland going 0-5 with a 5.19 ERA and 27 strikeouts over 34.2 innings pitched.

The right-handed pitcher made his MLB debut this season on April 12 against the New York Yankees striking out three while allowing just two runs over four and two-third innings pitched.

In seven starts with Akron in 2021, Battenfield tossed 35.2 innings going 2-1 with a 3.28 ERA and 36 strikeouts. He started and won Game 1 of the 2021 League Championship Series tossing seven scoreless innings allowing one hit and striking out 10 in Bowie.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma native was acquired by Cleveland on July 30, 2021 from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for DJ Johnson and Jordan Luplow.

