Portland Blasts Three Homers in 12-5 Win Over New Hampshire

Manchester, New Hampshire- The Portland Sea Dogs (44-30) blasted three home runs to defeat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (36-37) 12-5 on Saturday night.

Three Sea Dogs had multi-hit games in Saturday's win while Marcelo Mayer, Alex Binelas, and Niko Kavadas all recorded a home run. Mayer went three-for-five at the plate with three RBI while Binelas went two-for-five with three RBI and Elih Marrero went two-for-five. Brendan Cellucci recorded a career-high seven strikeouts in relief.

Alex Binelas put Portland on the board first in the bottom of the second with an RBI single to score Matthew Lugo.

Steward Berroa tied the ballgame 1-1 with a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth.

Marcelo Mayer mashed his sixth home run in Double-A with a lead off blast in the bottom of the sixth. With the solo homer to right center field, Portland took the 2-1 lead.

New Hampshire plated four runs in the bottom of the sixth courtesy of an RBI single from Will Roberston, a bases-loaded walk drawn by Berroa, and a two-RBI single from Leo Jimenez.

Portland responded with three runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game again. A sacrifice fly from Phillip Sikes ignited the scoring before an RBI triple from Nick Yorke (4) put Portland within one. An RBI single from Mayer brought Yorke home and Portland tied it up.

Binelas broke the game open with a two-run home run (8) in the top of the eighth. Mayer recorded his third hit of the day with an RBI single before Yorke scored on a wild pitch to put Portland up 9-5. Niko Kavadas blasted a three-run homer to right center field (13) to cap off the seven-run inning for Portland.

Portland reliever RHP Brendan Cellucci (1-1, 7.96 ERA) earned the win after pitching 3.0 scoreless innings allowing just two hits while recording a career-high seven strikeouts. He did not issue a walk. The loss went to New Hampshire reliever LHP Mason Fluharty (2-2, 4.60 ERA) after pitching 1.1 innings allowing three runs on three hits while walking one and striking out one.

The Sea Dogs return to Delta Dental Stadium tomorrow, July 1, 2023 for the final game of a six-game series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. First pitch for game six is slated for 7:05pm. Both probable pitchers have yet to be announced.

