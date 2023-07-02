Dion Goes Strong 6, But Akron Falls in Erie, 2-1

Akron left-hander Will Dion pitched six strong innings, but three Erie pitchers held the RubberDucks to a single run while stranding 11 runners in a 2-1 SeaWolves win in the fifth game of a six-game series at UPMC Park Saturday night.

Turning Point With Akron leading, 1-0, in the bottom of the sixth inning, Erie catcher Dillon Dingler hit a leadoff game-tying home run to left field against Dion. Designated hitter Julio Rodriguez hit a one-out single to left field, and with two outs, right fielder Justice Bigbie hit a go-ahead RBI double to right field, although Bigbie was thrown out by right fielder Connor Kokx at third base to end the inning with a 2-1 Erie lead.

Mound Presence Dion faced the minimum through the first five innings, striking out one batter in each. Two singles were erased - one by Dion's pickoff and another by catcher Bryan Lavastida. For a second straight start, Dion lasted six innings, allowed exactly two earned runs and did not walk a batter. He has 12 strikeouts in those 12 innings. Right-hander Franco Aleman made his Double-A debut by pitching the seventh and eighth innings, working around a hit and a walk, not allowing a run.

Duck Tales Akron broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth inning against Erie left-hander Lael Lockhart, who hit first baseman Joe Naranjo with a pitch. Kokx grounded into a fielder's choice and went to third base on shortstop José Tena's single to right field. Designated hitter Angel Martínez's bloop single to right field went off the glove of Bigbie, allowing Kokx to score for a 1-0 Akron lead. The RubberDucks loaded the bases, but right-hander RJ Petit got two lineouts to shortstop to escape.

Notebook Left fielder Johnathan Rodríguez extended his season-long 10-game hitting streak...Erie leads the season series, 6-2. In the five games in Erie this week, the SeaWolves have outscored Akron, 23-10, and outhomered them, 9-2...Game Time: 2:15...Attendance: 4,781.

The RubberDucks conclude their series in Erie at 6:05 p.m. Monday at UPMC Park. Right-hander Tommy Mace (0-2, 10.97 ERA) is scheduled to start for Akron. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

