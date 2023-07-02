Yard Goats Denied 4th Straight Win in Binghamton

Binghamton, NY - The Hartford Yard Goats had their three-game win-streak snapped as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies scored three runs in the fourth inning en-route to a 4-1 victory on Sunday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, New York. The Yard Goats went 1-6 with runners in scoring position, and left eight men on base while getting denied a fourth straight win. The Yard Goats scored their only run on an RBI double by Julio Carreras in the sixth inning. However, Binghamton relievers retired the final 12 batters to secure the win. The Yard Goats bullpen continued to pitch brilliantly, and Mike Ruff fired three scoreless.

The Rumble Ponies scored the first run of the game in the first inning against Hartford starter Gabriel Hughes. Wyatt Young led off the game with a single and went to third base on a double by Jose Peroza. Brandon McIllwain followed with an infield groundout and Young scored from third base, giving Binghamton a 1-0 lead.

The Yard Goats had some chances to score early in the game with runners on base in each of the first four innings against Rumble Ponies starter Luis Moreno. Hartford had multiple runners on base in the third and third innings but the right-hander worked out of trouble.

Binghamton scored three runs in the fourth inning to take a 4-0 lead. Agustin Ruiz cracked a two-RBI double, scoring Peroza and McIllwain to make it 3-0. The Mets affiliate got the fourth run home on a throwing error and it was 4-0 after four innings.

The Yard Goats got on the board in the sixth inning. Julio Carreras belted a double down the right field line, scoring Yanquiel Fernandez to make it 4-1. Hartford had runners at second and third with nobody out. But, Daison Acosta put out the fire by retiring the next three batters on a strikeout, popout and groundout. Binghamton's bullpen retired the side in order in the final three innings and held on for a 4-1 win.

The Yard Goats conclude the series in Binghamton on Monday night at 6:55 PM. RHP Andrew Quezada will pitch for the Yard Goats. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410, FM 100.9 and on the iheart radio app. The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin' Park on Tuesday, July 4th (6:10 PM vs New Hampshire) in a game that will feature a Patriotic Firework display following the contest.

Final: Binghamton 4, Hartford 1

WP- Luis Moreno (6-3)

LP- Gabriel Hughes (1-2)

S- Dedriel Nunez (1)

T- 2:36

