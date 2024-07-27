Short Twirls Gem in Hillsboro Loss

Hillsboro, OR - A heartbreaking matchup between the Vancouver Canadians and Hillsboro Hops on Saturday night at Hillsboro Stadium ended with the Hops losing 2-1. The pitching was incredibly competitive, as Vancouver struck out twelve batters and Hillsboro seven. The Hops only gave up one earned run, but it was enough for the Canadians to win.

Avery Short sliced through the Vancouver batters for the first three innings, going three-up three-down, and striking out five. The first Canadian baserunners of the game came in the fourth, reaching on a walk and an error. The first run of the game came in the same inning on a close play at the plate, with the runner reaching on an error and the run being unearned.

The fifth inning marked the first time the Hops had multiple runners on base. Christian Cerda and Junior Franco singled to reach, and Wildred Patiño had a base-hit bunt to load up the bases. Manny Peña had an infield single to score Cerda and tie the game 1-1. Jose Fernandez struck out to end the inning, leaving the bases loaded.

Kendry Rojas was the starting pitcher for the Canadians, matching up well against Short. Rojas pitched six innings, allowing seven hits, one earned run, and striking out seven. Chay Yeager replaced Rojas in the seventh. Yeager retired the side in his first inning of work.

Short was locked in for seven innings. He only gave up two hits and struck out six. After allowing a single in the top of the eight, Zane Russell took over on the mound. The baserunner stole second and advanced to third on a ground out, eventually scoring on a wild pitch to score the go-ahead run. The earned run was charged to Short. Russell went one inning and struck out two.

Yeager pitched one inning and struck out two before Jonathan Lavallee entered the game. Lavallee struck one batter out in one inning.

Carlos Meza came into the game for Hillsboro in the ninth inning, only facing three batters, getting all of them out. Connor Larkin was the chosen closer for the Canadians. Yeager got the win, Lavallee got the hold and Larkin got the save for Vancouver.

The Hops out-hit the Canadians seven hits to three. Jose Fernandez went two-for-four. Despite a phenomenal performance on the mound, Avery Short was charged with the loss for Hillsboro.

Vancouver and Hillsboro will play for game five of the series on Saturday at 7:05 pm at Hillsboro Ballpark. The pregame show will start at 6:50 pm on Rip City Radio 620 AM.

