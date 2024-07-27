Hops Capitalize On Errors To Secure 5-2 Win Over Canadians

July 27, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro OR - The Saturday night duel between the Vancouver Canadians and the Hillsboro Hops at Hillsboro Ballpark ended with the Hops prevailing 5-2 over the Canadians. Vancouver allowed three unearned runs and committed three errors in the game.

The Canadians struck first, scoring a run in the second after Brennan Orf doubled and Je'Von Ward drove him in.

After three innings of scoreless play for the Hops, two runs plated in the bottom of the fourth. The first came after Jack Hurley reached on an error, scoring on a ground out and a second error. Gino Groover singled to reach base and was driven in after Jose Fernandez singled, giving Hillsboro a 2-1 lead.

Vancouver responded quickly, tying the game again in the top of the fifth. A single and a balk allowed the runner to score on an RBI single. Despite a 28-pitch inning, Angelo only gave up one run.

Gino Groover walked to start the sixth inning, and Gavin Conticello singled to put two on. A sacrifice bunt from Jose Fernandez advanced both runners. Christan Cerda reached on an error, scoring two runs to put the Hops up 4-2. The first run that scored on the error was scored as an earned run, granting Cerda an RBI

Roman Angelo pitched 6.2 secure innings for the Hops, striking out seven, only allowing four hits and two earned runs. Armando Vasquez entered the game with a 4-2 lead in the seventh.

For the Canadians, Grayson Thruman took over for Rafael Sanchez after Sanchez pitched six innings. Sanchez gave up six hits and only one earned run, striking out four. Sanchez gave up two singles, with Jack Hurley driving in an insurance run on a sacrifice fly.

With no one on and one out Vasquez was replaced by Yordin Chalas. Vasquez struck out three in 1.2 innings. Vasquez struck out one and got the next batter to fly out, securing the 5-2 win for Hillsboro.

Four different Hillsboro batters recorded an RBI in the game. Jose Fernandez did exceptionally well on offense, going two-for-four. The Hillsboro pitching staff struck out eleven batters combined, only allowing two earned runs.

The series finale will occur at Hillsboro Ballpark on Sunday at 1:05 pm. The pregame show will start at 12:50 pm on Rip City Radio 620 AM.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.