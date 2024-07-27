Rooster Tails Snap Sox Winning Streak

July 27, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

PASCO, WA: Deadlocked 1-1 across the first nine innings of the game, the Columbia River Rooster Tails (aka the Tri-City Dust Devils) pulled ahead in the bottom of the 11th inning to defeat the Everett AquaSox 5-4 at Gesa Field Friday night.

Right-handed starting pitcher Will Schomberg hurled a gem. After allowing one run in the bottom of the first inning, Schomberg blanked the Rooster Tails across the next five innings of the game. He exited after spinning six innings of one-run baseball, allowing five hits while striking out five and walking only one batter.

Everett scored their first run in the top of the fifth inning. Josh Hood knocked a two-out triple to right field, and Jared Sundstrom pulled through with an RBI single to knot the game 1-1. That would be the only last run either team would score until the top of the tenth inning.

The trio of Anthony Tomczak, Holden Laws, and Juan Burgos each tossed one shutout inning to bridge the game into extra-innings. They combined to walk zero batters and Burgos struck out a pair of Rooster Tails.

Entering extra-innings still tied 1-1, the AquaSox brought home one run in the top of the tenth inning. After pinch runner Axel Sanchez advanced to third base on a wild pitch by Columbia River, Hood brought the winning run home by smacking a fly ball to left field. Although caught for an out, Sanchez scored on Hood's sacrifice fly to take a 2-1 lead. The Rooster Tails tied the game in the bottom of the tenth, though.

The Frogs broke the game open in the top of the 11th inning. Lazaro Montes reached on an error to put a pair of runners in scoring position with no outs, and Caleb Cali capitalized by knocking a two-run double. The lead would not hold as Columbia River won the game 5-4 in the bottom half of the frame.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their six-game series against the Tri-City Dust Devils from Gesa Field Saturday night at 7:05! After their series concludes, they return home to the friendly confines of Funko Field on Tuesday, July 30, for a six-game set against the Eugene Emeralds! The 30th is Bark in the Park courtesy of Sam's Cats and Dogs, and first pitch is at 7:05. Bring your pups and pals for a PAWsome night of barks and baseball!

