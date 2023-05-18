Shorebirds to Host "Bat Like the 'Birds" Event on June 11

SALISBURY, Md. - The Shorebirds are hosting a special "Bat like the 'Birds" event at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium on June 11 from 9 AM to 12 PM allowing fans ages 5 - 12 to take batting practice just like the Shorebirds do prior to each game! All participants must register through the Shorebirds PlayBall Weekend Registration Page that can be found!

The event will be limited to 200 participants and all fans must register by visiting the PlayBall Weekend Registration Page. Each participant will also receive a free Franklin bat and wiffle ball set at check-in on June 11 and the event is free for all registered participants. Parking for the "Bat like the 'Birds" event will be free.

"Bat like the 'Birds" will allow fans to take batting practice just like the Shorebirds. Participants will be split into 4 groups where they will be able to learn and interact with current Shorebirds players and coaches as they visit various stations just like the Shorebirds do when taking batting practice before a game. Participants will get to hit from home plate, learn bunting skills, hit off a tee, and much more providing a fun experience for all.

The Shorebirds "Bat like the 'Birds" event is in partnership with Major League Baseball (MLB) and part of the PlayBall Weekend initiative where MLB and Minor League Baseball (MiLB) teams have teamed up to encourage kids to play baseball across all parts of the country through various different events.

"The Shorebirds are thrilled to partner with MLB on this awesome event for PlayBall Weekend again this season," said Shorebirds General Manager Chris Bitters. "We are thrilled to be able to create events like "Bat like the 'Birds" that positively impact our community and also grow the sport of baseball on Delmarva."

The Shorebirds will also take on the Down East Wood Ducks on Sunday, June 11 with a 2:05 First Pitch following the "Bat like the 'Birds" event. Fans can purchase tickets at theshorebirds.com/tickets to secure seats to the game.

To register for the 'Bat like the 'Birds" event, please visit the Shorebirds PlayBall Weekend Registration Page . When registering, if the page is blank, please scroll up to find the information to complete the registration process. If you have any questions or need any assistance registering, please contact the Shorebirds front office at 410-219-3112 or email info@theshorebirds.com.

