First Place Mudcats Blank Ballers 7-0

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Jesus Chirinos drove in four runs in his first game back with Carolina, Luke Adams scored three runs and had a RBI double in the ninth, and pitchers Will Rudy, Chase Costello and Yerlin Rodriguez combined on a four-hit shutout as the Carolina Mudcats defeated the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 7-0 on Wednesday afternoon at Atrium Health Ballpark.

Chirinos got the Mudcats (20-13) going early with a two-run single with two-outs in the first off Kannapolis (18-15) starter Shane Murphy (L, 1-2). Chirinos also had a sac fly in the third and forced in a run with a groundout in the ninth. Overall, Chirinos went 2-for-4 with four RBI in what was his first game back with the Mudcats from High-A. He previously spent the 2022 season in Carolina where he led the Mudcats in games played.

Adams walked and scored in the first, reached on an error and scored again in the third and finally doubled in a run and scored in the ninth. In all, Adams scored three times and also drove in the two while helping to lead the Mudcats to their second straight victory.

The Mudcats were up 2-0 after the first and 5-0 after the third while giving plenty of run support for Rudy (W, 2-0), Costello and Rodriguez. Rudy pitched through the fifth with three hits, a walk and four strikeouts while earning his second straight victory. Costello followed with three scoreless with one hit, one walk and three strikeouts. Rodriguez finished then finished it with a scoreless and hitless ninth.

The victory was Carolina's second straight in the series and lifted them to a 2-0 series lead in the seven-game set. The victory also lifted the Mudcats to a 12-4 record on the road this season. The victory, combined with a loss by the Down East Wood Ducks, lifted the Mudcats into sole possession of first-place in the Carolina League North standings.

The series will continue Thursday afternoon with a doubleheader beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday's doubleheader will feature an unconventional setup with the Mudcats playing as the road team in Kannapolis for Game 1, but as the home team in Kannapolis for Game 2. The second game is the makeup of a game that was originally postponed in Carolina between the Mudcats and Cannon Ballers on Sunday, April 30 at Five County Stadium.

The Mudcats next return home on Tuesday, May 23 when they begin a six-game homestand versus the Down East Wood Ducks at Five County Stadium. Carolina's next homestand will feature Starry Taco Tuesday, Winslow Homes Winning Wednesday, Bark in the Park and Micro Brews Thirsty Thursday©, CBS 17 Friday Night Fireworks, AgCarolina Farm Credit Union Souvenir Saturday featuring a souvenir AgNight themed hat, and WakeMed Five County Family Sunday with $7.00 Box Seat tickets and on-field post-game catch.

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Adams, 3B (Carolina): 1-for-3, 3 R, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Chirinos, 1B (Carolina): 2-for-4, 4 RBI

Areinamo, 2B (Carolina): 2-for-5, 1 RBI

Perez, H, LF (Carolina): 2-for-5, 1 2B

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Rudy (W, 2-0) (Carolina): 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO

Costello (H, 2) (Carolina): 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO

Rodriguez (Carolina): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO

Burns (Kannapolis): 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO

Adler (Kannapolis): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO

SCORING:

Mudcats 1st (Mudcats 2, Cannon Ballers 0) -- Luis Lara grounds out, Jordan Sprinkle to Brooks Baldwin. Daniel Guilarte singles to left-center field. Jace Avina pops out to Troy Claunch in foul territory. Daniel Guilarte advances to 2nd on a balk. Luke Adams walks. Daniel Guilarte steals 3rd base, Luke Adams steals 2nd base. Jesus Chirinos singles up the middle, Daniel Guilarte scores; Luke Adams scores. Jadher Areinamo flies out to Caberea Weaver.

(2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 3rd (Mudcats 5, Cannon Ballers 0) -- Luis Lara singles to right-center field. Daniel Guilarte strikes out swinging. Luis Lara steals 2nd base. Jace Avina walks. Throwing error by Shane Murphy on the pickoff attempt. Luke Adams hits a sacrifice fly, fielding error by Jacob Burke, Luis Lara scores; Jace Avina to 3rd; Luke Adams to 2nd. Jesus Chirinos out on a sacrifice fly to Jacob Burke, Jace Avina scores. Jadher Areinamo singles to center field, Luke Adams scores. Hedbert Perez singles to center field, Jadher Areinamo to 2nd. Jesus Parra grounds into a force out, Jordan Sprinkle to Wilber Sanchez, Hedbert Perez out at 2nd.

(3 Runs, 3 Hits, 2 Errors, 2 LOB)

Mudcats 9th (Mudcats 7, Cannon Ballers 0) -- Jace Avina singles through the hole at shortstop. Luke Adams doubles to right-center field, Jace Avina scores; Luke Adams to 3rd. Jesus Chirinos grounds out, Troy Claunch to Brooks Baldwin, Luke Adams scores. Jadher Areinamo grounds out, Jordan Sprinkle to Brooks Baldwin. Hedbert Perez doubles to right-center field. Jesus Parra grounds out, Bryce Willits to Brooks Baldwin.

(2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

