Early Outburst Goes to Waste as RiverDogs Fall 6-4

Charleston, SC- The Charleston RiverDogs scored four runs in the first inning and nothing in the final eight, allowing the Delmarva Shorebirds to rally for a 6-4 win on Wednesday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. A crowd of 4,621 was in attendance for a game that was delayed by nearly 90 minutes at the outset because of rain.

The RiverDogs (14-21) appeared eager to get the game started, racing out of the gates in the bottom of the first against Deivy Cruz. Dominic Keegan worked a one out walk and advanced to third on Cooper Kinney's single. A walk of Kamren James loaded the bases with two outs in the opening frame. Jhon Diaz made sure the opportunity was not wasted, lining a two-run single to right field. In the next at-bat, Odalys Peguero hammered a triple to the left field corner and the lead doubled to 4-0.

From that point forward, the RiverDogs never scored. Cruz ended up going 4.0 innings and scattered seven hits. Juan De Los Santos handled the final 5.0 innings without surrendering a hit. Both pitchers struck out six.

Delmarva (18-15) got to RiverDogs starter Kikito Severino in the fourth, his final inning on the mound. Severino opened the frame by walking Stiven Acevedo and two runners reached scoring position when Adam Crampton sliced a ground rule double down the right field line. Luis Gonzalez followed with a two-run single that cut the Shorebirds deficit to 4-2.

Back-to-back doubles off of Michael Sansone in the sixth, allowed Delmarva to close within one. The key inning for the Shorebirds was the seventh, when they scored three runs against Jack Hartman with three hits and a walk. The big inning put them on top 6-4, a lead they would never relinquish.

Severino allowed two runs in 4.0 innings. The southpaw walked four and scattered five hits. Sansone allowed the lone run in 2.0 innings and struck out a pair. Cade Halemanu worked 2.0 scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth to finish the day out of the pen.

Delmarva's offensive attack provided 11 hits. Elio Prado, Doug Hodo, Crampton and Gonzalez each finished the night with two each. The RiverDogs were led by Odalys Peguero who went 2-3 with a double and a triple. Kinney also had two hits.

Despite the weather prior to the game, the RiverDogs were able to induct the two newest members into the team's Hall of Honor alongside Boeing. In a ceremony that was moved into The Segra Club, 1st Lieutenant Brooke Jackson Kahn of the United States Army and Colonel (retired) Judith Hughes of the United States Air Force became the eighth class of inductees. The contest was the first of three Military Appreciation Nights hosted by the RiverDogs throughout the 2023 season.

The third game of the series is set for Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Trevor Martin (1-1, 3.09) will take his turn in the rotation for the RiverDogs against Delmarva RHP Bradley Brehmer (2-0, 3.24). As is the case on every Thursday night at The Joe, $1 beers will be available throughout the ballpark on a Budweiser© Thirsty Thursday.

