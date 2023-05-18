Kannapolis on the Wrong End of Shutout on Education Day against Mudcats

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - In front of a packed Atrium Health Ballpark full of school children, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers failed to score in a 7-0 loss to the Carolina Mudcats Wednesday.

LHP Shane Murphy (L, 1-2) struggled in Wednesday's start, allowing two earned runs in five innings, walking two and striking out three. RHP Dylan Burns travelled down from Winston-Salem to help Kannapolis for a few innings, tossing three shutout frames with three walks and two strikeouts.

Carolina was the only team who tallied runs on the board, getting a quick start in the top of the first inning on a Jesus Chirinos RBI single, scoring Daniel Guilarte and Luke Adams to put the Mudcats on top 2-0.

Adams and Chirinos kicked off another inning of offense in the top of the third, notching back-to-back sacrifice flies to push Carolina's lead to 4-0. After Chirinos added his sacrifice RBI, Jadher Areinamo smoked an RBI single to score Adams and put the Mudcats on top 5-0.

Despite some good middle-inning pitching from Kannapolis, the offense failed to contribute, with Carolina able to add more to their lead in the top of the ninth, getting runs on an Adams RBI double and a Chirinos RBI groundout, thrusting the Mudcats to an unreachable 7-0 lead that the Ballers failed to come back from.

Thursday marks the third day of competition between Kannapolis and Carolina, with the two sides playing a scheduled doubleheader in an effort to make up for a lost game in late April in Zebulon. The two-game, seven-innings each doubleheader kicks off at 5:30 p.m., with RHPs Connor McCullough and Mason Adams getting starts in each respective game for the Ballers.

Fans can purchase tickets for Thursday's game or any remaining home games at kcballers.com or at the F&M Bank Box Office located at Atrium Health Ballpark.

