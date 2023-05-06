Shorebirds Take Game Five from Mudcats

May 6, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (14-10) returned to winning ways on Saturday night with a 5-2 victory over the Carolina Mudcats (14-10).

The Shorebirds found themselves playing from behind early as the Mudcats scored two runs in the first inning on RBIs singles by Matt Wood and Gregory Barrios, making it 2-0 Carolina after one inning.

Delmarva began to work their way back in the third as Anderson De Los Santos scored Stiven Acevedo with a two-out single to cut the deficit in half at 2-1.

It remained a one-run lead for Carolina until the fifth inning when Samuel Basallo drove in a pair with a single that brought home both Carter Young and Stiven Acevedo to give the Shorebirds their first lead of the game at 3-2.

With the score still 3-2 in the seventh, the 'Birds added some much-needed insurance on an RBI triple by Basallo. The Delmarva catcher would then score on a wild pitch to extend the Shorebirds' lead to 5-2.

The bullpen for Delmarva would get the Shorebirds to the finish line as Reese Sharp handled his business in the eighth inning with Yaqui Rivera getting the final three outs in the ninth to preserve a 5-2 win, snapping the 'Birds two-game losing streak.

Darlin Alcantara (3-0) earned his third consecutive victory in relief with Yaqui Rivera (3) picking up his team-best third save. Carolina relief pitcher Aidan Maldonado (0-2) was the losing pitcher.

Samuel Basallo produced in his first start of the week by driving home a total of three on two hits, including his second three-bagger in the year in the seventh inning. It's Basallo's eighth game this year with multiple RBIs. Stiven Acevedo reached three times with two walks and a double, finding his way home on all three occasions on the base paths.

The pitching staff was excellent as a whole for Delmarva. After the Mudcats registered two runs on four hits in the first inning, Bradley Brehmer, Darlin Alcantara, Reese Sharp, and Yaqui Rivera combined to give up no runs on just two hits for the rest of the game.

The Shorebirds will now look to earn a series split with the Mudcats on Sunday afternoon as Edgar Portes is slated to make his first start of the season versus Jacob Misiorowski who will be making his second start of the week. First pitch is set for 2:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.