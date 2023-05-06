First Place Mudcats Win Second Straight

SALISBURY, M.D. - Daniel Guilarte extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a go-ahead two-run double in the fifth, Jheremy Vargas scored three runs, Luis Lara drove in two and starter Will Rudy struck out seven in his professional debut as the Carolina Mudcats defeated the Delmarva Shorebirds 7-1 on Friday night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, M.d. The Mudcats took over sole possession of first place in the Carolina League North Division standings with the victory.

The Shorebirds (13-10) led first after getting a run across on a couple of hits in the first, but Rudy quickly settled in and went on to allow just the one run on three hits while pitching into the fifth. In all, Rudy walked a batter (his first batter faced in the first), scattered three hits, allowed one run and totaled seven strikeouts while facing 16 batters and reaching 60 pitches (38 strikes) over four and 1/3 innings in what was his professional debut.

Reliever Miguel Guerrero took over for Rudy in the fifth and retired two straight to finish the inning. Nate Peterson came in for the sixth and went on to face one over the minimum while going four scoreless frames. Peterson (W, 1-1) walked one and struck out seven (for second time in his last his last three outings) while earning the victory.

Carolina (14-9) was down 1-0 through the second before getting a game-tying RBI single from Luis Lara in the third. The Mudcats then took a 3-1 lead in the fifth thanks to a two-run double to right from Guilarte. That 3-1 lead climbed to 6-1 in the seventh when Guilarte, Lara and Matt Wood each drove in a run with a fielder's choice, sac fly and RBI single respectively. Luke Adams later finished the scoring with a sac fly in the ninth to make it 7-1.

Guilarte's two-run double in the fifth extended his hitting streak to 14 straight games and his on-base streak to 22 games. Guilarte finished the game 1-for-5 with two runs, a double and two RBI.

The series will continue on Saturday night in Delmarva with the fifth game of the six-game set. RHP Alexander Vallecillo is scheduled to start for the Mudcats in Saturday's game.

The Mudcats next return home on Tuesday, May 9 when they begin a six-game homestand versus the Fredericksburg Nationals at Five County Stadium. Carolina's next homestand will feature Starry Taco Tuesday, Winslow Homes Winning Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday©, CBS 17 Friday Night Fireworks, UNC Johnston Health Souvenir Saturday featuring a reversible Pescados de Carolina souvenir bucket hat and WakeMed Five County Family Sunday with $7.00 Box Seat tickets and on-field post-game catch.

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Guilarte, SS (Carolina): 1-for-5, 2 R, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Lara, CF (Carolina): 2-for-4, 2 RBI

Vargas, 1B (Carolina): 1-for-2, 3 R

Willems, 1B (Delmarva): 1-for-4, 1 RBI

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Rudy (Carolina): 4.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO

Guerrero (Carolina): 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO

Peterson (W, 1-1) (Carolina): 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO

Cruz, D (Delmarva): 4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO

Beriguete (Delmarva): 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO

SCORING:

Shorebirds 1st (Shorebirds 1, Mudcats 0) -- Carter Young walks. Stiven Acevedo singles through the hole at second base, Carter Young to 2nd. Anderson De Los Santos grounds into double play, Will Rudy to Jadher Areinamo to Jheremy Vargas, Carter Young to 3rd; Stiven Acevedo out at 2nd, Anderson De Los Santos out at 1st. Creed Willems singles to right field, Carter Young scores. Douglas Hodo III strikes out swinging.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 3rd (Mudcats 1, Shorebirds 1) -- Jheremy Vargas singles to right-center field. Blayberg Diaz struck out looking. Jheremy Vargas steals 2nd base. Daniel Guilarte grounds out, Adam Crampton to Creed Willems. Jheremy Vargas advances to 3rd on a balk. Luis Lara singles to deep shortstop, Jheremy Vargas scores. Matthew Wood flies out to Stiven Acevedo.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 5th (Mudcats 3, Shorebirds 1) -- Pitcher Change: Juan De Los Santos replaces Deivy Cruz. Kaylan Nicasia strikes out swinging. Jheremy Vargas walks. Blayberg Diaz singles to right field, Jheremy Vargas to 2nd. Daniel Guilarte doubles down the right-field line, Jheremy Vargas scores; Blayberg Diaz scores. Luis Lara grounds out, Roberto Martinez to Creed Willems, Daniel Guilarte to 3rd. Matthew Wood pops out to Angel Tejada in foul territory.

(2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 7th (Mudcats 6, Shorebirds 1) -- Kaylan Nicasia walks. Kaylan Nicasia steals 2nd base. Jheremy Vargas walks. Blayberg Diaz flies out to Luis Gonzalez. Daniel Guilarte reaches on a fielder's choice, fielded by Adam Crampton, Kaylan Nicasia scores; missed catch error by Roberto Martinez, assist to Adam Crampton. Luis Lara out on a sacrifice fly to Luis Gonzalez, Jheremy Vargas scores. Daniel Guilarte advances to 2nd on a balk. Daniel Guilarte steals 3rd base. Matthew Wood singles to right-center field, Daniel Guilarte scores. Luke Adams flies out to Stiven Acevedo.

(3 Runs, 1 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 9th (Mudcats 7, Shorebirds 1) -- Blayberg Diaz grounds out, Angel Tejada to Creed Willems. Daniel Guilarte reaches on throwing error by Roberto Martinez. Luis Lara singles to left field, Daniel Guilarte to 2nd. Matthew Wood walks, Daniel Guilarte to 3rd; Luis Lara to 2nd. Pitcher Change: Randy Beriguete replaces Juan De Los Santos. Luke Adams out on a sacrifice fly to Douglas Hodo III, Daniel Guilarte scores; Luis Lara to 3rd. Jadher Areinamo strikes out swinging.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 1 Errors, 2 LOB)

