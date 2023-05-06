Six-Run Inning from GreenJackets Overloads Q's in 6-5 Loss Friday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Q's out-styled Augusta with their fresh new black and green jerseys and outhit their opponent, but the visiting GreenJackets bested the Q's with a six-run inning to hand Kannapolis their fourth loss in a row, 6-5, Friday evening at Atrium Health Ballpark.

RHP Tanner McDougal (L, 0-1) earned his first loss of the season, struggling with command in his 2.1 innings of work. The righty walked six and struck out three, allowing five runs on two hits. RHP Kole Ramage relieved McDougal in the third, striking out four in 2.2 innings of relief.

The Q's struck first in the bottom of the first inning, taking the lead just two batters into the game on a Mario Camilletti RBI single, scoring Jordan Sprinkle to create a 1-0 lead. In the second inning, Kannapolis doubled their lead with a Caberea Weaver RBI double to left, allowing Drake Logan to cross the plate and push the Q's ahead at 2-0.

Augusta used their only offensive inning in the third inning with a bombastic six-run inning. Ethan Workinger ignited the night with an RBI triple, scoring Ambioris Tavarez and slicing the lead at 2-1. Later in the frame, with Jeremy Celedonio batting, Workinger scored on a balk by McDougal, scoring to even the game at 2-2. Later in the frame, Mahki Backstrom unloaded his first home run of the season with a grand slam, pushing the GreenJackets to a 6-2 advantage.

Kannapolis attempted to comeback slowly over the course of the game, adding three more runs to the scoreboard over the course of the matchup, starting with a Brooks Baldwin RBI triple in the bottom of the third. The former UNCW utility man scored Tim Elko in his eighth hit of the week, inching closer at 6-3. Later in the frame, Bryce Willits contributed with an RBI sacrifice fly, pushing the Q's to a 6-4 deficit.

With RHP Mason Adams adding a whopping nine strikeouts in his four innings of work, the Q's found hope late in the bottom of the eighth, piecing together another run in the bottom of the eighth on a passed ball by GreenJackets catcher Dawson Dimon, allowing Johnabiell Laureano to cross the plate and cut the Augusta lead to 6-5. Despite valiant efforts, the Q's failed to find offense late, with RHP Jorge Bautista (W, 2-1) shutting the door on Kannapolis in the ninth.

RHP Drew McDaniel (2-2, 4.50 ERA) will depart the development list and make an appearance Saturday night as the starting pitcher in the fifth of six games between Kannapolis and Augusta. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. with postgame fireworks in the plans for the second of three Kannapolis Q's games.

Fans can purchase tickets for Saturday's game or any remaining home games at kcballers.com or at the F&M Bank Box Office located at Atrium Health Ballpark.

