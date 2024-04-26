Shorebirds Take Care Of Business Against Fredericksburg

April 26, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (3-15) snapped their three-game losing skid against the Fredericksburg Nationals (12-7) on Friday night, earning a 6-4 win.

The Shorebirds got the bats going in the second inning as Aron Estrada doubled home Angel Tejada who came in to score from first base to give Delmarva a 1-0 lead. Estrada scored moments later on an RBI groundout by Stiven Acevedo, giving the Shorebirds a 2-0 advantage.

The early run support would help starting pitcher, Luis De León, who tossed a career-high 5.2 innings, striking out 8 batters, allowing just 1 hit and 1 unearned run on a throwing error in the sixth.

With the score now 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth, Stiven Acevedo helped the Shorebirds get that run back by stealing second and third base, with his steal of third forcing a throwing error, allowing him to score putting the Shorebirds back ahead by two at 3-1.

Acevedo stayed hot in the seventh as he brought home two more runs with his bat and doubled into left-center, scoring Braylin Tavera and Doug Hodo to give Delmarva a 5-1 edge.

The Shorebirds would add one more insurance run on an RBI single by Braylin Tavera in the eighth, making it 6-1 entering the ninth.

Fredericksburg would make things interesting in the final frame as they collected four hits, three of them staying in the infield to score three runs. That would bring the go-ahead run to the plate, but Alejandro Mendez forced a groundout off the bat of Phillip Glasser to end the game, sealing a 6-4 victory for the Shorebirds.

Both starters factored into the final decision as Luis De León (1-2) earned the win with Jarlin Susana (0-3) taking the loss for the Nationals.

Stiven Acevedo led the Shorebirds with 2 hits, 3 RBIs, and a career-best 4 stolen bases as Delmarva swiped a season-high 8 bags as a team without being caught.

Delmarva will look to win consecutive games against the Fred Nats on Saturday as Michael Forret draws the start for the Shorebirds versus Marc Davis for the Nationals. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

