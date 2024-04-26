Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 4.26 vs Augusta

April 26, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia continues their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. LHP Hunter Patteson (1-0, 0.64 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Augusta counters with RHP Garrett Baumann (1-0, 1.15 ERA).

Tonight is the first time the Fireflies assume their alter-ego the Carolina Grits and you'll want to be here early, because to celebrate the occasion, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Butters the Grits Character Bobble Spoon giveaway. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

BULLPEN'S SCORELESS STREAK CONTINUES IN 6-1 LOSS: The Fireflies five-game winning streak ended in 6-1 fashion behind an Augusta GreenJackets power surge Thursday night at Segra Park. Jace Grady powered the majority of the scoring for the GreenJackets (8-10). He homered in the third and fourth innings, driving in three runs for Augusta. His two homers gave the GreenJackets five total blasts on the season. The bullpen stayed hot for Columbia (11-6) though. Connor Fenlong stymied the scoring from Augusta as he spun three scoreless frames before handing the ball to Jarold Rosado. The righty kept Augusta off the board in the eighth and ninth frames. Dating back to the ninth inning of Friday's game in Charleston, the Fireflies pen hasn't allowed a run. That moves their streak to 17.2 innings without a run.

QUALITY BOSACKER: Ethan Bosacker became the first Fireflies pitcher to notch a quality start during the 2024 season April 17. He continued his stretch of dominance against Augusta Tuesday, tossing 62 pitches to get through five scoreless innings. The righty has gotten off to a great push this year. After five scoreless frames from the bullpen in his first appearance of the year at Segra Park, yesterday he went six innings, allowing a single hit (a homerun) while punching out seven. He's striking out a batter per inning and has a 0.56 ERA this year.

PERDOMO PICKING UP: The Fireflies' second baseman, Jhonny Perdomo, is on a roll, as he's riding a seven-game hitting streak that began April 11. During the run, Perdomo is 11-30 (.367) with two doubles, a triple and an incredible 11 RBIs. His OPS sits at .906 during the stretch and it has moved his season mark to .795.

STREAK BUSTED: After a fantastic start to the series, the Fireflies went 0-6 with runners in scoring position Thursday. That brought their series average to .345 with runners threatening.

MARVELOUS MITCHELL: The Fireflies back stop has been riding a hot streak fueled by patience at the plate. He currently is tied for the second-longest on-base streak in the Carolina League, a 15-game stretch that began April 6. On the run he is 15-54 (.278) with an incredible 16 walks which have pushed his on-base percentage to .466 on the run.

BLISTERING BULLPEN: Despite giving up the lead late Tuesday afternoon, the Fireflies bullpen has been a walking highlight reel for the 2024 season so far. The pen is 6-4 through its first 76.1 innings of work and has 90 punchouts while spinning to the tune of a 2.12 ERA. The pen has gone 17.2-consecutive innings without allowing a run, which began in the 9th inning of Friday's game with the Charleston RiverDogs. It's a big reason why the Fireflies are third in the Carolina League with a 3.12 ERA. The team has the second-best batting average in the circuit, hitting .265 on the year.

LUCKY NUMBER EIGHT: The Fireflies have owned the eighth inning of games this season. So far, they're outscoring opponents 16-1 in the penultimate inning of regulation. 16 runs is tied for their most runs in a single inning with the first frame of games and they have allowed more than one run in every other inning. Their next fewest runs allowed in an individual inning is four, which they've done in both the sixth and seventh innings of games this season.

TIGHT SERIES: This season, Columbia is 3-3 against the GreenJackets, that brings the all-time series record to 88-89.

